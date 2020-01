EDWARDS, Evelyn June (née Reid) – 31st December 2019, peacefully at hospital. 24 Crew Road, Ballygawley. Loving wife of Alvin, dear mother of Daryl and sister of Frances and Will.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday, 3rd January 2020 at 2 pm in Ballygawley Presbyterian Church.



House private and family flowers only please.



Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, sister, brother and the entire family circle.

“Redeemed”