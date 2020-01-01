FORSYTHE, Dorothy – January 1st, 2020, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 21 Crockett Park Castlederg. Dearly beloved sister of Rebecca, Sally and the late Samuel, Evelyn and Georgie.



Family and friends welcome to call at her late home



Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Derg Parish Church on Friday at 1.30 pm followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Derg Parish Church, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”