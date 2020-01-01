+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesFORSYTHE, Dorothy

FORSYTHE, Dorothy

Posted: 9:05 pm January 1, 2020

FORSYTHE, Dorothy – January 1st, 2020, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 21 Crockett Park Castlederg. Dearly beloved sister of Rebecca, Sally and the late Samuel, Evelyn and Georgie.

Family and friends welcome to call at her late home

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Derg Parish Church on Friday at 1.30 pm followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Derg Parish Church, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW