WARNOCK, Jane (Jean)

WARNOCK, Jane (Jean)

Posted: 8:59 pm January 1, 2020

WARNOCK, Jane (Jean) (née Millar) – January 1st, 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her family. Late of 32 Glenelly Road, Plumbridge. Dearly beloved wife of Victor and mother of Linda, Hilary, Ian, Victoria and Karen, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral Friday, 3rd January in Glenelly Presbyterian Church, service at 1.30 pm, followed by interment in Augalane Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to “Chest, Heart & Stroke Association”, c/o Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, BT78-4AD.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

