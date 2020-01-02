Growing speculation McShane set for Aussie Rules switch

Tyrone GAA has been left reeling by growing speculation that the county’s star forward Cathal McShane is set to make the switch to Aussie Rules.

In recent days the rumour mill has been going into overdrive that 2019 National All Star winner and the top scorer in last season’s inter-county championhip is heading Down Under.

It appears that the Owen Roes man is set to fly to Australia in the coming days to sign a two-year-deal with Brisbane Lions.

If McShane follows rising Dublin star James Madden to the Lions, he will become the second player from the 2013 minor side which reached the All Ireland final to switch to Aussie Rules. Conor McKenna joined Essendon in 2015 and his current contract doesn’t expire until 2021.

Since that All Ireland Minor Final, McShane has developed into one of the most exciting forwards in the country.

In 2015 he starred in midfield as Tyrone U21s swept to the All Ireland title and in 2016 and 2017 he won the Ulster Senior Championship as an increasingly influential member of Mickey Harte’s senior squad.

In 2018 the rising star produced a get out of jail card by kicking a dramatic late equaliser against Meath in Navan which set Tyrone on the path to an All Ireland final defeat to the all-conquering Dubs.

Last season McShane was the outstanding forward in the country and his amazing scoring tally of 3-48 in nine appearances helped Tyrone reach the All Ireland semis where they came up just short against Kerry.