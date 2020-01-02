McKERNAN, Margaret (Peggy) (née McAtee) – Fintona, died 2nd January, peacefully at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Wife of the late Tom, sister of and the late Vincent, Tony, Seamus, Frank, Sally and Celine.

Beloved and much treasured aunt and friend to all her nephews and nieces. Cherished sister-in-law to Pat McCarney and Sylvia McAtee. Peggy will be reposing at her late residence, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78-2BY from 7 pm on Thursday, 2nd January. Peggy will leave her late residence at 11.15 am on Saturday, 4th January 2020 for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and entire family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dementia UK, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul