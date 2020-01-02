McNabb and Curry sign for Dergview

DERGVIEW boss Ivan Sproule has wasted little time in addressing the lack of goals in his team by snapping up two attacking players and possibly an out and out striker.

Sproule has secured the services of Tummery Athletic’s gifted attacker Emmett McNabb and Stephen Curry, who joins the club from Premiership outfit Institute.

The Derg supremo has been chasing both players since he took over as manager and is delighted that both have put pen to paper for the Darragh Park.

Advertisement

Sproule is convinced both have the qualities to make a major impact at the North Tyrone club.

“Emmett McNabb is a player I have been chasing for over a year now, I think he’s going to make a big impact at the football club,” said the former Hibs man.

“He’s stepping up from junior football in the Fermanagh and Western but he’s been schooled well at youth level. He’s a big player in the Gaelic scene and I like those types of players, they have a wee bit about them. They mix their bodies, he’s aggressive, he’s direct and what he’ll give us is that cutting edge which I believe we have been missing in the first half of the season.

“He’s a player that still has to develop so I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He’s a player that excites me when I look at him. If you take 15 years off the VAT, I see a lot of myself in him, he’s a real positive.”

“Stevie Curry is another player I had almost signed last year but a professional contract at Stute dictated we couldn’t. We spoke to him a bit earlier in the day this time and his situation was that he was looking to come out of Institute. He’s got experience playing in the Premiership, he’s definitely an experienced Championship player and he’s got a lot of qualities and composure.

“Hopefully he’s one of those players who can make an impact.”

Negotiations are also at an advanced stage to bring in striker Sean McCarron from Limavady United.

Advertisement

Sproule had signed McCarron in last season’s window and the striker had played in one game but circumstances just weren’t right for the move and he returned to the Roesiders.

But it seems the big target man is now ready to make the switch to Darragh Park and Dergview have registered their interest with United.

“We are speaking to Sean McCarron, we have informed Limavady that we want him. He made noises that he wanted to come to Dergview,” added Sproule.

“That’s a striker and two attacking players so after our performance in the North West Senior Cup Final people will say you have done business in the right areas but ultimately these players have to come in and perform as well.”

And Sproule hasn’t ruled out bringing in one or two more new faces.

“We had a positive meeting with the club recently and thankfully the club has been patient with me.

“I don’t blame the players or everyone else around the club for the situation we are currently in, coaches and managers have to take responsibility too.

“When you are not winning games of football it’s a collective thing, I think it’ll be a bigger achievement to stay up this season than it was last season. We have enough quality in that changing room, especially with the new signings, to keep ourselves in the Championship.”

On Saturday Dergview travel to Knockbreda for a fifth round Irish Cup tie.