PSNI make witness appeal after New Year crime spate

CASH and jewellery were stolen after two break-ins at homes in Clogher over New Year, the PSNI have revealed.

A police spokesperson said there was also an attempted burglary at a property in Main Street, Augher, during a crime spate in both the Clogher Valley and Fermanagh.

There was also a burglary at Crom Road, Lisnaskea and an attempted break-in at Nuttfield Road, Brookeborough.

It is believed that four males were involved in these incidents, which occurred between 5pm on December 31, 2019 and 1am on January 1, 2020.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said, “A quantity of cash and jewellery was stolen during the incidents at Crom Road, Lisnaskea, Station Road and Primrose Hill in Clogher. Attempted burglaries were carried out at Nuttfield Road, Brookeborough and Main Street in Augher.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, but it is believed all the incidents are linked.”

The PSNI have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at any of these locations, including any vehicles which raised concern, to contact detectives at either Enniskillen or Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 1206 31/12/19.

Det Sgt Robinson added, “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”