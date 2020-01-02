Safety concern over wooden deer sculpture

A WOODEN deer sculpture at the Gortin Glen Forest Park has been described as ‘no longer safe’ for children.

The sculpture, which it is said “gets extremely slippery when wet”, is now set to get a make-over – and a prominent new location.

The estimated cost of the restoration and relocation work is around £3,000.

According to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the sculpture of a family of deer is ‘no longer safe’ for children to play on, and as such, it will be ‘restored’ for display purposes only at the entrance to the forest park.

Councillor Chris Smyth said the deer sculpture’s new home will become a striking entrance feature for those visiting the area.

“The wooden sculpture that incorporated a small element of play is going to be restored and re-used as an iconic and signature entrance feature to Gortin Glen Forest Park,” Cllr Smyth explained.

“This is because, at its current location, the feature is no longer safe, and it has become redundant.

“Furthermore, the play element has been superseded with the brand new destination play area which is proving extremely popular with visitors of all ages.”