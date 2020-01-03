Armed men force their way into Killyclogher home

TWO men wearing balaclavas and armed with a suspected handgun and baseball bat forced their way into a home in Killyclogher in the early hours of this morning, the PSNI have revealed.

The victims of the aggravated burglary – a man in his 60s and a 19-year-old male – were not injured, but have been left “badly shaken”.

Their assailants made off empty-handed from the property in the McIvor Villas area. They are believed to have made off from the scene in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat.

Police say enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Sergeant McSharry said, “At around 5am, it was reported that two men wearing balaclavas and gloves forced their way into a house in the area. It was reported one of the men was armed with a suspected handgun and the other was armed with a baseball bat.

“The men threatened one man in his 60s and a 19-year-old male inside the property, demanding money from them during the incident.

“Both males were not injured but left badly shaken.”

The detective added, “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 180 03/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”