Beloved Cookstown running coach in line for top award

A COOKSTOWN running coach who passed away suddenly last month, is on the shortlist for an award in recognition of his work for the sport.

Irwin Speirs who was instrumental in the weekly Cookstown Parkrun event was nominated for the ‘outstanding voluntary contribution to running award’ in the first ever Spirit of Running Awards, after votes poured in from the public.

Hundreds gave their backing to Mr Speirs through social media and the online voting system, which closed on December 1.

A number of the other contenders in the award category have asked the public to cast their vote for Irwin Speirs.

Also on the shortlist for two awards, is Denise McCann from the Galbally Runners club.

In a social media post, Denise said she was “unbelievably delighted.

“Running truly has changed my life. Thank you to anyone who nominated me,” she said.

“I feel humbled to be on this list of powerful people, especially the legendary Irwin Speirs – he’s got my vote.”

Mark Farquhar who is the chairman of Tri Limits triathlon club based across Mid Ulster has also been nominated in the awards’ ‘inspirational male coach’ category.

The finalists and winners will be recognised at the inaugural Spirit of Running Gala Awards Night on February 29 in Armagh City Hotel.

In the days after Mr Speirs’ death, running clubs from across the country paid tribute to the Acorns Athletic Club member, who was Parkrun Events Director at Cookstown’s Mid Ulster Sports Arena.

“An absolute gentleman, time for everyone and what a legacy he has left in the community,” said Matt Jenkins.

“Irwin couldn’t have been more generous when he helped us get Dungannon parkrun off the ground along with Marina.

“His impact was far and wide and he will be sorely missed but never forgotten.”