Coalisland traders deliver for mental health group

Members of Coalisland Connects Coalisland Traders present a cheque for £437 to the Friends 2 Talk mental health charity based in the town.

A NEWLY formed traders’ project in Coalisland has presented its first cheque to a town-based mental health support group.

Coalisland Connects is a new initiative which encourages people to shop local and support charity and community organisations at the same time.

Each month, businesses donate a proportion of their profits to a nominated charity, school, sports or community group which is based in or connected to the town.

Last month, a cheque for £437 was handed over to Friends2Talk, a group which meets each week in the Cornmill Centre and provides a place for people to get together and support each other.

Connor Lowe, owner of Frank McGirr’s Menswear, said more businesses had come on board since the scheme was set up in November and around 25 are now involved.

“We are only starting out, but it has been very encouraging so far,” he said.

“It’s a positive message for the community. Customers know when they are spending their money in these shops that the money is being kept within the community and that local groups are benefiting.”

Shaun O’Neill, chairman of Friends2Talk, said the group was delighted to receive the donation.

Friends2Talk was only set up in August but has already become a valued resource in the community.

Its weekly meetings include speakers as well as activities such as colour therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy exercises and arts and crafts.

The group has also joined forces with Mid-Ulster Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and is offering 10 free counselling courses to anyone in the community interested in learning new skills.