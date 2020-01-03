It’s 202020 for millennium babe

BORN 60 seconds into the new millennium Oran Doherty celebrated turning 20 in 2020 on Wednesday.

Oran, son of Newtownstewart couple Brian and Claire Doherty entered the world as it entered a new era, arriving at just one minute past midnight on January 1, 2000.

At the time it looked like Oran could be the first baby born in the UK in the 21st century and Brian and Claire were inundated with requests from national press vying for the rights to their story and a chance to meet the millennium child.

Figures of £30,000-plus were dangled in front of the stunned new parents as tabloids battled it out for the scoop.

However the following day the Dohertys learned they had been pipped at the post by a baby born in London at just 11 seconds after midnight.

Weighing 7lbs 11ozs Oran was one of seven born in Altnagelvin on New Year’s Day 2000.

Dad Brian recalled at the time that there were party poppers going off around the ward as everyone celebrated the New Year.

“It was an unusual way to see in the new millennium, but I wouldn’t have changed it for the world,” he added.

Now 20-years-old Oran and his family still have many of the newspaper cuttings of his historic arrival and he says he has often been told how his timely arrival nearly helped his parents scoop a millennium windfall.

He laughed, “Aye, I’ve been told that I few times, I never saw any of the money though.”