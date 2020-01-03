TRACEY, Patrick – Omagh, 1st January 2020, RIP. Now reposing at his late residence, 26 Hillbank Fold, James Street. Much loved husband of the late Patricia and proud father of Karen, Tony and Maria, pre-deceased by Anne-Marie, dear father-in-law of Michael and Riitta, loving granda of Gerard, Jodie, Ethan and Niaomh, beloved brother of Tommy, Peggy, Frances, Magie and Rosaleen.



Removal at 9.40 am Saturday for 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, with interment in Glenock Cemetery, Newtownstewart.



Deeply regretted and sorrowfully missed by his daughters, son, grandchildren, son and daughter-in–law, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, the Walls family, the McLaughlin family, friends and entire family circle.



Family flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Maguires Funeral Director, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul