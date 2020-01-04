+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Arrest after teenager found dead in Dungannon

Arrest after teenager found dead in Dungannon

Posted: 7:16 pm January 4, 2020

A MAN has been arrested after a teenager was found dead in Dungannon on Friday morning.

The body of the 19-year-old was discovered at a property in Market Square. The police have said a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and detectives are treating his death as suspicious and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed her sympathies to the victim’s family.

“The local community have been shocked by the discovery of a man’s body in the Castle Hill area of Dungannon,” she said.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and this must be allowed to proceed. 

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”

