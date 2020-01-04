Castlederg lady dedicates MBE to beloved late husband

MAUREEN Campbell is still ‘over the moon’ about receiving an MBE from the Queen for services to fostering in Tyrone, and she has proudly dedicated the accolade to her wonderful late husband who always offered encouragement.

Indeed the 68-year-old, who was “born, bred and buttered in Castlederg”, was recognised in this year’s New Year’s Honours list for providing loving homes to children for the past 26 years – but she was adamant that she couldn’t have done it without her husband, William (Billy) Campbell who passed away in November.

The pair decided to begin fostering in 1994 during a time of acute need in the area, as their beautiful big house in Castlederg felt ‘empty’ without the love and laughter of children.

Advertisement

“We had no family of our own,” Maureen (née Rankin) recalled. “And as we lived in a large house, we decided to share it with children. We loved children, and wanted to give them a good home and a safe place where they could be nurtured.”

As the years tumbled by, fostering became their passion and in many ways, their raison d’être.

In fact, to-date, they have fostered approximately 20 children long-term, short-term and respite, and during that time, they also adopted a little girl called Shannon.

However, it wasn’t always an easy experience for the couple: Some years ago Maureen was diagnosed with breast cancer. And even despite undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Maureen and ‘her rock’, Billy, continued to look after their little ones.

“There have been great times, and some harder times but our house has always been a happy house,” Maureen, who is a retired Western Trust staff member, said.

“However fostering has kept us young and fit, and it has definitely brought us so much joy.

“We also gained a family out of it; Not many can say that.

Advertisement

“Every day is also very different,” she added. “But we have always treated every child as if they were our own… And they are spoiled rotten!”

Maureen, who wed Billy on August 3, 1971, said that one of their stand-out moments was attending the wedding of their first foster child, Charlene (32) and partner, Daniel, in September past.

Billy, who worked as a brick layer, builder and plasterer before retiring, even had the honour of walking Charlene down the aisle.

“We fostered Charlene when she was six-years-old,” Maureen said. “Her wedding was a wonderful day for us, and I know that it was an especially proud day for Billy.”

Sadly, Billy, a well-known and much-loved local figure in Castlederg died just weeks later (November 2, 2019) from a sudden brain haemorrhage.

“Myself, Charlene, Daniel and Shannon and family had a good Christmas but a sad Christmas, as there was one special person missing,” Maureen said. “Billy will never be forgotten.”

And how did you feel, Maureen, when you were awarded an Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)?

“I couldn’t believe it!” she smiled. “I was over the moon for days – in fact, I still am. However, I couldn’t have done it without my late husband, and that is why I am going to dedicate the award to him. By encouraging each other, we achieved this together.”