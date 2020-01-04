O’NEILL, Rosaleen (née McAnenly) – 63 Glenhoy Road, Errigal, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone, January 3rd, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Eleanor Gallagher, Patricia Moohan, Seamus and Roisin Gormley.



Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday, 6th January at 1.15 pm to St. Malachy’s Church, Ballymacilroy for 2 pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Errigal old cemetery.



Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and large family circle.



Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul