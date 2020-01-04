Wheelers to host major provincial event at Ecclesville

OMAGH Wheelers Cycling Club will host the Ulster Cyclocross Championships at Ecclesville Centre for the first time tomorrow.

In 2019 the Fintona venue hosted a round of the Ulster League and such was the success of that event that the provincial Cyclocross Championships themselves have been placed in the safe hands of the Wheelers.

All the top riders in Ulster including the likes of Darnell Moore will be competing tomorrow and Wheelers stalwart Stephen McKenna said it was a great honour for the local club to be charged with hosting such a prestigious event.

“This event is up another level from last year’s Ulster League and, yeah, it’s an endorsement of the successful staging of that event by the club,” he said.

“The club is renowned for running good quality events. The following week is the Irish Championships so this weekend is a good build up for that. The championships have age categories for all levels and ages. You have got the elite which the likes of Darnell will be in, then you have got masters, women’s, a whole spectrum of events.

“There will probably be 150 kids across the youth events as well.”

McKenna said Ecclesville had proved to be a top class venue and was totally spectator friendly.

“From standing in the park you can pretty much see everything happening, it’s brilliant from that perspective,” he continued.

“There are a lot of kids events so there is something for everyone. There is plenty of parking and it’s so much better than road racing in that respect. We are looking forward to an exciting event and the weather is looking like it will be favourable. You need a bit of mud, wet ground to make it that but more interesting.

When riders fall off it adds to the entertainment value. It’s not giving it too cold so conditions should be perfect.”

Non-championship youth races get underway at 10am for under-6s and is followed by under-8s at 10.15am, under-10s at 10.30am and the under-12s at 10.50am.

Championship racing begins at 11.30am for Junior men, women, under-16 and under-14 riders with M40 and M50 events starting at 1pm.

The Senior men’s race leaves the start line at 2.30pm. The championships are backed by local sponsors Caldwell Cycles and Kelly’s Inn and supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.