+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesBUCHANAN, Mary Anne (Nina)

BUCHANAN, Mary Anne (Nina)

Posted: 8:13 pm January 5, 2020

BUCHANAN, Mary Anne (Nina) – January 5th, 2020 peacefully at Silverdale Care Home and late of 12 Main Street, Drumquin. Dearly beloved wife of the late William Louis and devoted mother of Mervyn, Alan, Roy, Anne, John, Jayne and much loved mother-in-law and grandmother.

House Private.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Drumquin Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW