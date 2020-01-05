BUCHANAN, Mary Anne (Nina) – January 5th, 2020 peacefully at Silverdale Care Home and late of 12 Main Street, Drumquin. Dearly beloved wife of the late William Louis and devoted mother of Mervyn, Alan, Roy, Anne, John, Jayne and much loved mother-in-law and grandmother.

House Private.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Drumquin Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”