Calls made for £1.4m hydro scheme to be abandoned

THE controversial Omagh hydro-electric scheme, which was designed to provide tens of thousands of pounds in energy savings on an annual basis, has been out of comission now for over four years.

Constructed on the Camowen River at a cost of £1.4 million the beleaguered amenity but has not worked since extensive damage was caused to the Archimedes Screw through river silt and debris. It was shut down in August 2015 after just 20 months of operation.

The hydro scheme is located at Campsie adjacent to Arleston Park and was previously criticised by the Northern Ireland Audit Office for costing approximately three times more than originally envisaged.

Figures obtained by the Ulster Herald show that the scheme has failed to deliver on £250,000 in energy savings in the past four years.

Now Omagh Anglers, who strenuously opposed the scheme from the start, are calling for the hydro to be dismantled and for the river to be returned to its natural state.

Terry Smithson, secretary of Omagh Anglers Association, described the scheme as a ‘white elephant’ which should now be abandoned.

“Omagh District Council and latterly Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have wasted ratepayers’ money in this project,” he said.

“It should now be forgotten about and we urge the council to dismantle it and return to the Camowen River to its natural state.

“The fact that it hasn’t worked for the past four years is of no hardship to anglers. We are instead focused on the fact that salmon numbers are in decline and we are working to help address this by practising a catch and release scheme.

“If the hydro-scheme was working, then the impact on salmon numbers travelling through the Camowen would have been even more disastrous and, put simply, we propose that the damage to the Archimedes Screw is not repaired.

“From the very start in 2005, Omagh Anglers Association have been in total opposition to this scheme and highlighted our concerns on numerous occasions to the council.”

Mr Smithson said the scheme had initially gone ahead despite warnings from local anglers that due to the nature of the Camowen, the hydro-scheme could only be switched on when the river was in flood.

The matter of whether or not to carry out repairs was last discussed by the council’s Policy and Resources committee late last year, but no final decision has yet been taken.

A spokesperson said that the scheme was commissioned in November 2013, and that intermittent failures were tended to by a specialist sub-contractor between then and August 2015.

“On August 13th, 2015, the hydro was shut down due to damage to the metal flange and side-casing of the Archimedes Screw from debris and river silt,” they said.

“The Hydro Scheme was not intended to generate money, rather it was intended to save expenditure on purchasing electricity, particularly by Omagh Leisure Complex.

“It was estimated to provide approximately £57,000 savings per annum. During its time in operation meters had to be replaced due to faults observed in data recording.”