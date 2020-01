A TEENAGER found dead in Dungannon on Friday will be laid to rest after a funeral servie today.

A man was arrested after the body of 19-year-old Ethan McDowell was found at a property in the Castle Hill area of the town.

The funeral for Mr McDowell who was from Castlecaufield will be held in Dungannon Baptist Church.

The PSNI have said they are treating the death as suspicious.