Road tragedies in Mid Ulster doubled during 2019

ROAD deaths in Mid Ulster doubled during the first ten months of 2019, police have revealed.

New figures released by the PSNI show that from January 1 to October 31, the number of fatalities increased from three to six – compared to the same period in 2018, and there was also a big increase in the number of people seriously injured, rising from 50 to 65.

Overall, there were a total of 578 recorded road traffic casualties in the district.

There was also a rise in the number of people slightly injured to 507.

The alarming figures come after the lives of three people from south Tyrone were lost on the roads over recent weeks, fatalities which are not included in the statistics.

Mona Maye from the Oaks Road, Dungannon who was in her late 60s and Joseph Daly a young man from Eglish in his mid 20s were killed in two separate road accidents last week.