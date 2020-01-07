LEAVY, Marian

LEAVY – The death has occurred of Marian Leavy, Dromore, Co. Tyrone (formerly of Dolla / Garrykennedy, Co. Tipperary), died suddenly at her late residence, 4 Mullinacross Fold, Dromore, Omagh, BT78-3NP on Saturday, 4th January 2020. Beloved partner of Martin Flaherty, devoted mother of Taragh Leavy, Rory Leavy and Deirdre Leavy, mother-in-law of Patrick Garvey. Much loved grandmother of Oisin Leavy, Saoirse Leavy Garvey and Shauna Leavy Garvey, sister of Christine Boyle, Cormac Boyle and the late Pat Boyle.

Marian will be reposing at her late residence from 10 am on Wednesday, 8th January. Marian will leave her late residence at 10.30 am on Thursday, 9th January for 11 am Requiem Mass in in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing partner, daughters, son, grandchildren, sister, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul