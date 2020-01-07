RCN nurses commited to strike despite stark warning

RCN and Unison nurses will return to the picket line at Omagh Hospital tomorrow (Wednesday) from 8am to 4pm and another day of action is planned to take place on Friday, but Trust bosses have urged unions to postpone the strike action saying ‘patient safety will be compromised as never before’.

Despite this, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison said they were committed to strike, and said that the public was firmly behind them.

Before Christmas, healthcare workers including RCN nurses and members of Unison, NISA and Unite took to the picket line at Omagh Hospital as they protested over pay parity and ‘unsafe’ staffing levels.

This was the first time in the 103-year history of the RCN union that members have voted to take such action with many health care workers saying it was a ‘last resort’.

Commenting on the strike action, UNISON Head of Bargaining and Representation, Anne Speed said, “UNISON does not intend to postpone our industrial action. Patient safety has been a primary consideration throughout our members’ industrial action and remains so.

“The crisis in our health service caused by over 7000 vacant posts and the absence of a strategic investment and planning on staffing is one of the two core reasons for this dispute.”