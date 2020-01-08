GILLESPIE, Michael – peacefully, 6th January 2020, RIP. Much loved father of Emer, Paul, Justin and Ronan, loving grandad of Eoin, Beatrice, Kesiah, Rory and Eva, dear brother of the late Isabel (Johnston), Brigit (McGill) and Sheila.

Michael’s remains are reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7EE. The Funeral Home will be open to the public from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, 8th January and Thursday, 9th January. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, 10th January, at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul