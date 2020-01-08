+44 (0)28 8224 3444
GILLESPIE, Michael

Posted: 1:22 pm January 8, 2020

GILLESPIE, Michael – (4 Rotherwood Drive, Derry and formerly of Carrycoughan, Aghyaran), January 6th, 2020, RIP. Much loved father of Emer, Paul, Justin and Ronan, loving grandfather of Eoin, Beatrice, Kesiah, Rory and Eva, dear brother of the late Isabel (Johnston), Brigit (McGill) and Sheila.

Michael’s remains are reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, 50 Castlefin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7EE. The Funeral Home will be open to the public from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, January 8th and Thursday January 9th.

Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, January 10th at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

