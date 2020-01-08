McCAY, Margaret Kathleen (née Lee) – 7th January 2020, peacefully. Formally of Rossdowney, Londonderry. Wife of David, much loved mother of Esther (Jim Smith), Linda (Ken Harron) and Davina. Dear grandmother of Stephen, Graham and Gillian and great grandmother of William, András and Janka. Close family and friends welcome in her daughter Davinia’s house, Lisanelly Park, Omagh.



Funeral service in Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church, Londonderry Thursday, 9th January at 11 am followed, by burial in Derry City Cemetery.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu payable to Care for Cancer and send via J.R.Pollock & Co. Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT79-0HF.

Sadly missed by the entire family circle.