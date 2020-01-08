MOSS, Noel – peacefully, 7th January 2020, RI.P. Beloved husband of Violet, much loved father of Marie, John, Kevin and the late baby Edmund, loving brother of Paddy, Mickey and the late John-James and Eileen, cherished son of the late Eddie and Agnes.

Noel’s remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Friday, 10th January at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to The Omagh Branch of Parkinsons UK, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul