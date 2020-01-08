Royal mail office evacutated due to suspicious package

The Royal Mail Sorting Office in Omagh was evacuated after a suspicious package was found this morning (Wednesday).

Staff were removed from the building around 8am and police attended the scene but their investigation revealed the package was ‘nothing untoward.’

Staff have since returned to work and the office is operating as usual.

Advertisement

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a suspicious package was found at Omagh Delivery office this morning. The safety of our people is of the utmost priority and in line with our policy and procedures, emergency services attended and the building was evacuated for a short time. Following a police investigation, our people have now returned to work and the office is operating as normal.”

A spokesman for the police said, “Police received a report of a suspicious package at premises on High Street in Omagh at 8:05am this morning (Wednesday, 8th January). Enquiries revealed it was nothing untoward. “