Soldier in Aidan McAnespie killing to go on trial

Soldier in Aidan McAnespie killing to go on trial

Posted: 11:39 am January 8, 2020
By Alan Rodgers
a.rodgers@ulsterherald.com

A SOLDIER accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie while on his way to a GAA match in Aughnacloy in 1988 will go on trial.

David Holden (50) will appear again at Laganside Courts in Belfast on February 14 next. It follows a preliminary investigation in Dungannon during which prosecution evidence was challenged.

Mr McAnespie was on his way to the Aghaloo GAA grounds in February 1988 for a Jim Devlin Cup match against Killeeshil when he was shot.

The decision to send David Holden to trial comes after the Preliminary Investigation which was held over a number of days last year.

