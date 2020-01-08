Soldier in Aidan McAnespie killing to go on trial

A SOLDIER accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie while on his way to a GAA match in Aughnacloy in 1988 will go on trial.
David Holden (50) will appear again at Laganside Courts in Belfast on February 14 next. It follows a preliminary investigation in Dungannon during which prosecution evidence was challenged.
Mr McAnespie was on his way to the Aghaloo GAA grounds in February 1988 for a Jim Devlin Cup match against Killeeshil when he was shot.
Advertisement
The decision to send David Holden to trial comes after the Preliminary Investigation which was held over a number of days last year.
Posted: 11:39 am January 8, 2020