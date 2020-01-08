+44 (0)28 8224 3444
TONER, Bridget Patricia (Bridie)

TONER, Bridget Patricia (Bridie)

Posted: 10:26 pm January 8, 2020

TONER, Bridget Patricia (Bridie) (née Loughran) – (Gortin), peacefully at home January 8th, 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the Vincent and devoted mother of Yvonne (Farren), Geraldine (McCurdy), Frances (McCrory), Vincent, Kevin, Clarerose ( McDermott) and Victor.

Bridie’s remains are reposing at her late residence 80 Main Street, Gortin, BT79-8NH. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30 am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Gortin for 11 am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

 

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sight Savers.

 

Family time only please from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

