Plans for Omagh town centre boutique hotel

A CARRICKMORE man has revealed exciting new plans to convert the former Provincial Bank premises on Omagh’s High Street into a ‘boutique’ hotel.

James McCallan and business partner Anthony Marley from Ballyhagan, Co Armagh have acquired the listed building which has been derelict for over ten years.

In recent days they commenced the process of clearing it out.

They run the construction and property development firm Ballymore Services, based in Gortrush Industrial Estate.

Subject to obtaining planning permission, the proposal for a bespoke restaurant and whiskey bar, which could cost between £1.5 million and £2 million, has the potential to create more than 40 jobs in the town.

The business partners have indicated they hope to open the new business by the end of next year. Work is ongoing to remove modern materials from the building, but the aim is to preserve the historic nature of the premises.

Mr McCallan explained, “We are trying to bring the building back to its former glory. It is a beautiful building which had fallen into disrepair. We have been approached by several interested parties including an art gallery and companies looking for office space however most realistically we are looking at a boutique hotel with up to 18 bedrooms and a ‘whiskey’ bar.

“We have started cleaning it out and people are stopping by and telling stories and recalling their memories of the building. They say it will be good to see it coming back to life again.”