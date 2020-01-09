QUINLIVAN, John – (Carrickmore), January 8th, 2020, RIP. Beloved son of Anna and the late Dr. Kevin, RIP. Loving brother of Kevin, Peter, Una, Eileen, Jackie and the late Jimmy, RIP.



Remains leaving his residence, 4 Termon Road on Friday, January 10th at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Margaret, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, friends and extended family circle.

St. Pio pray for him