DOYLE, Hannah (née Moss) – (Fintona), died peacefully at her late residence, 13 Derrybard Road, Fintona, BT78-2JH on Thursday, January 9th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife to Jimmy, devoted mother to Seamus, Cathal, Martin and Cathy (Hawks), mother-in-law to Chantelle (Brennan), Sharon (Doherty) and Mark (Hawks), sister to PJ, Nuala (McAlynn), Tommy, Charles and the late Elizabeth Gallagher and Mary Johnston, grandmother to Charlie, James, Donnacha and Emily.



Hannah will be reposing in her late residence from 11 am on Friday, January 10th. Hannah will leave her late residence at 11.15 am on Saturday, January 11th for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

There will be a shuttle bus service from 5 pm from the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, BT78-2EF. People are asked to park at the Ecclesville Centre at this time.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul