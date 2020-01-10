GARTLAND, Bridie (née Lynch) – (Augher, Co. Tyrone), January 8th, 2020, RIP. Dearly beloved wife of Tommy. Dear sister of the late Liam, John Joe, Maureen Mullan and Kieran, RIP.



Bridie’s remains will leave her home in Kilclay on Saturday, January 11th at 11.15 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Macartan’s Church, Augher. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, nephews Michael Mullan, Martin Lynch, nieces Rosemary McCarney, Sinead McAleer, Karen McGarrity, Marie Lynch and Imelda Brennan, cousins and extended family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her