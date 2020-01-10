Help Heather bring her Joey pouches Down Under

AN Omagh woman with a big heart and incredible needle-work skills has crafted Joey pouches, hammocks, nests and wraps to help the injured, burned and homeless animals affected by Australia’s wildfires.

Heather Cunnagh said it was ‘the least she could do’ after watching, in horror, the convoy of koalas, kangaroos, possums and more fleeing the raging, never-ending infernos on the news.

But with a wealth of knitted and crocheted goodies ready to be sent over to charities looking after the weary animals of Australia, the mother-of-seven is now in need of just one thing: A local person/ courier group/ business or airline who can fly or export the items over there on her behalf.

“There’s bound to be someone flying over there in the near future, who would be willing to take a few boxes of my knitted creations with them,” Heather pleaded.

“Of course I could use the post, but it would take a while for them to reach their destination and the animals are in need now.

“There are people from animal charities ready to collect them when they reach Australia, but getting them there has been a real stumbling block.”

It takes Heather just half an hour to create a single cosy Joey pouch – complete with a liner – for the baby kangaroos who have been orphaned in the blazes.

For the exhausted birds, she has knitted soft nests with fabric liners inside, while her crocheted hammocks will give koalas and older kangaroos a comfortable place to rest and sleep.

• If you would be able to help Heather transport her creations from Northern Ireland to Australia, please give her a call urgently on 07895331314.