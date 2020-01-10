HSE investigating tragic death of man in Rock

THE Health and Safety Executive is investigating the death of a man, believed to have been aged in his late fifties, in the Rock last night (Thursday).

It is understood that the man from the Dungannon area was working at a property when the incident occurred.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Michelle Gildernew, paid tribute to him and expressed her condolences to his family and friends.

“There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of a popular Dungannon man in a tragic accident at The Rock,” she said.

“My thoughts go to the family and friends of this man at this sad and tragic time.”