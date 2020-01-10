+44 (0)28 8224 3444
LIPSETT, Clifford

Posted: 11:19 am January 10, 2020

LIPSETT, Clifford – January 9th, 2020, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of Mill Street, Fintona, Co. Tyrone. Devoted son of the late Maureen and Nicholl and a much loved brother of Derek, Cyril, Ingrid, Alvar, Carol, Deborah and Sonya.

Funeral service in Fintona Methodist Church on Saturday, 11th January at 1 pm, followed by interment in Fintona New Cemetery.

Family and friends welcome at his late mother’s residence, 2 Liskey Crescent, Fintona.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Peace, perfect peace”

