LIPSETT, Clifford – January 9th, 2020, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of Mill Street, Fintona, Co. Tyrone. Devoted son of the late Maureen and Nicholl and a much loved brother of Derek, Cyril, Ingrid, Alvar, Carol, Deborah and Sonya.



Funeral service in Fintona Methodist Church on Saturday, 11th January at 1 pm, followed by interment in Fintona New Cemetery.



Family and friends welcome at his late mother’s residence, 2 Liskey Crescent, Fintona.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Peace, perfect peace”