MEEHAN, Mary (née Fox) – Carrickmore, 8th January 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Dr. Dan. Loving mother of Niamh (Dolan), Eleanor (Cusick) and Peter. Sister of Pat, Danny, Monica, Roseleen, Pamela and the late John, Margaret, Pete and Una, RIP.

Remains leaving her residence, 10 Rockstown Road at 10.30 am on Saturday, 11th January for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law; Peter Dolan and Peter Cusick, daughter-in-law Caomhie Meehan, grandchildren and extended family circle.

St. Teresa pray for her