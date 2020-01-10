+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMEEHAN, Mary

MEEHAN, Mary

Posted: 11:14 am January 10, 2020

MEEHAN, Mary (née Fox) – Carrickmore, 8th January 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Dr. Dan. Loving mother of Niamh (Dolan), Eleanor (Cusick) and Peter. Sister of Pat, Danny, Monica, Roseleen, Pamela and the late John, Margaret, Pete and Una, RIP.

Remains leaving her residence, 10 Rockstown Road at 10.30 am on Saturday, 11th January for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law; Peter Dolan and Peter Cusick, daughter-in-law Caomhie Meehan, grandchildren and extended family circle.

St. Teresa pray for her

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW