BOGLE, Andrea Irene

Posted: 1:18 pm January 11, 2020

BOGLE, Andrea Irene (née Hall) – January 11th, 2020, (peacefully) at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, late of 39 Lettercarn Road, Castlederg, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of Clint, devoted daughter of Phyllis and the late Alan, sister of David (Kellie), a much loved aunt of James and Charlie, daughter-in-law of Bertie and Margaret and niece.

Funeral service in First Castlederg Presbyterian Church, Garvetagh on Monday at 1 pm followed by interment in Cappagh Parish Churchyard arriving approximately 3 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Castlederg Patients’ Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund and N I Hospice, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.


Peace, perfect peace”

