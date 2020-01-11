+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcCOY, Olga

McCOY, Olga

Posted: 1:16 pm January 11, 2020

McCOY, Olga – January 10th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Meadow View, Fivemiletown. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Phyllis, dear mother-in-law of Desmond, devoted grandmother to Darryl, Trudie and Tracy and a much loved great grandmother.

Removal on Saturday to St. John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown arriving at 4 pm. Funeral service in the above Church on Sunday at 2 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW