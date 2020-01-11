McCOY, Olga – January 10th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Meadow View, Fivemiletown. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Phyllis, dear mother-in-law of Desmond, devoted grandmother to Darryl, Trudie and Tracy and a much loved great grandmother.



Removal on Saturday to St. John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown arriving at 4 pm. Funeral service in the above Church on Sunday at 2 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.



House private please.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.



Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.