+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcCRORY, Daniel

McCRORY, Daniel

Posted: 1:21 pm January 11, 2020

McCRORY – The death has taken place January 10th, 2020 at Belfast City Hospital of Daniel McCrory
1B Cannon Dale, Omagh, formerly of 80 Meendamph Road, Dunamanagh. Dearly loved son of the late Annie and Laurence McCrory and much loved brother of the late Martin, Catherine and Oliver.

Reposing at his cousin, Brian McCrory’s home, 92 Meendamph Road, Altishane, Dunamanagh on Saturday, January 11th from 7.30 pm. Funeral leaving his cousin’ s home on Monday, January 13th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughabrack at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing relatives, friends and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Cystic Fibrosis Unit, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW