McCRORY, Daniel

McCRORY – The death has taken place January 10th, 2020 at Belfast City Hospital of Daniel McCrory

1B Cannon Dale, Omagh, formerly of 80 Meendamph Road, Dunamanagh. Dearly loved son of the late Annie and Laurence McCrory and much loved brother of the late Martin, Catherine and Oliver.

Reposing at his cousin, Brian McCrory’s home, 92 Meendamph Road, Altishane, Dunamanagh on Saturday, January 11th from 7.30 pm. Funeral leaving his cousin’ s home on Monday, January 13th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughabrack at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing relatives, friends and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Cystic Fibrosis Unit, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.