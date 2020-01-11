+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Posted: 10:34 pm January 11, 2020

MOORE, Hazel – January 10th, 2020 (suddenly) at her late home, 7 Bessie Bell Court, Newtownstewart. Dearly beloved wife of the late David and loving mother of James, Joyce, Marion, Reggie, Anne and Roy and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Myrtle and the late Winifred, Joyce and Mina.

Family and friends welcome to call at her late home.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Ardstraw Parish Church, Newtownstewart on Tuesday at 2 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ardstraw Parish Church, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Peace, Perfect Peace”

