Drumquin beauty spot set for £100,000 redevelopment

A LOCAL beauty spot could soon be opened again after being closed to the public for much of the past decade due to the potential dangers of falling rocks.

Sloughan Glen near Drumquin is considered one of the county’s hidden tourist gems. But it has been sealed after an assessment in 2014 found major safety issues.

However, the popular facility, which is currently owned by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, is to be the focus of a £100,000 enhancement scheme.

It is hoped that the work can commence this spring and is expected to take around three to four months to complete.

The scheme will involve the stabilisation of approaches to the waterfall and the steps which a report to the council has found represent a ‘major issue’.

The council has also allocated £50,000 funding to match the money received from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Sinn Féin councillor, Anne Marie Donnelly, welcomed the funding boost for Sloughan Glen, which she said would help attract tourists to the area.

“This site was transferred into council ownership in a very poor state of repair and the council was very concerned about taking on a tourist attraction like this in the state that it was in,” she said.

“I am very glad that at long last funding is being provided because it will be a very welcome facility for the local people of Drumquin and to attract tourists into the area. We are very glad to see it being reinstated.”