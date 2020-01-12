GARRITY, Ita (née McCanney), Dromore, Co. Tyrone died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 12th January 2020. Wife of the late Johnny. Devoted mother to Francis, Michael, Aileen (Mullan) and the late infant babies, Mary, Edward and John. Mother-in-law to Joe (Mullan) and the late Patricia (Brennan). Much loved grandmother of Shauna. Sister of Elizabeth (Dunne) and the late Bella (Garrity), Agnes (McKenna), Maggie (McQuaid), Kathleen (Irvine) and Francie (McKenna).

Ita will be reposing at her late residence, 16 Morgan Park, Dromore, BT78-3DU from 7 pm on Monday, 13th January.

Wake strictly private.

Ita will leave her late residence at 10.30 am on Wednesday, 15th January for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, grandchild, sister, son-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul