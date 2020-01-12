Moore has to settle for silver at Ecclesville

LOCAL rider Darnell Moore and Vitrus Pro team-mate Chris McGlinchey head to the Irish Cyclocross Championships in fine fettle this weekend after claiming the top two positions on the podium at the Ulster Championships which were held at Ecclesville, Fintona on Sunday of last week.

Hosted by Omagh Wheelers, McGlinchey claimed gold just ahead of former Irish champion Moore in the elite men’s race with rising U23 star Thomas Creighton, McConvey Cycles, in third.

While McGlinchey ran out the eventual winner it was Moore who set a blistering pace on the opening two laps.

Advertisement

On the third circuit Dromore man Moore went into the pits for a bike change while McGlinchey opted to bypass changing. That proved a key decision and allowed McGinchey to hit the front.

Once he got his nose in front the former downhill champion turned road pro did his best to keep the pressure on over the next three laps. And in the end that proved good enough as McGlinchey sprinted home some 13 seconds head of his team- mates.

This coming weekend Moore will represent Caldwell Cycles while McGlinchey will be riding under the Chain Reaction colours.

Of the host club members Donal Gallagher finished 11th in the Elite men’s race, Somhairle Owen Fisher was fourth in the Junior men’s category while Stephen McKenna finshed ninth in the M40 race.

In the junior races Eoghan McKenna recorded a top-six finish in the U14 boys’ race while young brother Matthew McKenna went one better in the under-12 category.

Results

Elite Men: 1, Chris McGlinchey, Vitus Pro Cycling 50:5; 2, Darnell Moore, Vitus Pro Cycling 51:08; 3, Thomas Creighton, McConvey Cycles 52:41.

Advertisement

Elite Women: 1, Niamh McKiverigan, Scott Quanta Racing, 41.38; 2, Andra Hamilton, Dromara CC, 51.10; 3, Rachel McBride, Arcane Cycling Team, two laps.

Masters Women: 1, Judith Russell, Phoenix CC, 44.15; 2, Trudy Brown, VC Glendale 45.51; 3, Julie Rea, Phoenix CC, 46.25.

Junior Men: 1, Darren Rafferty, Island Wheelers, 42.18; 2, Dean Harvey VC Glendale, 45.39; 3, Ciaran Dixon, Team Type 1, 46.30; 4, Somhairle Owens Fisher, Omagh Wheelers, 48.31.

Junior Women: : 1, Darcy Harkness, Carn Wheelers, 41.37; 2, Maria McAllister, TC Racing, 49.35.

Masters Men: 1, Alan Bingham, Newry Wheelers, 45.41; 2, Barry Kellett, Dromara CC, 46.33; 3, Paul McCarter, Donegal Bay CC, 47.18.

Masters 50-60 Men: 1, Des Woods, Newry Wheelers, 48.15; 2, Brendan Doherty, VC Glendale, 50.31; 3, Chris McCann, Banbridge CC, 53.40.