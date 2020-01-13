+44 (0)28 8224 3444
CAMERON, Marie

Posted: 7:28 pm January 13, 2020

CAMERON, Marie – January 13th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of 116 Carrigans Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Marie dearly loved wife the late Thomas Alexander (Alex), devoted mother of Donald, Yvonne and Desmond, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.

House and funeral strictly private.

Donations in lieu if desired to Mountjoy Presbyterian Church Building Fund, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

The Lord is my Shepherd”

