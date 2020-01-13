McNAMEE, Peggy, RIP – died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, January 12th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard, RIP. A much loved mother of Liam, Helen, Sean, Stephen and the late Marion, RIP. Also a dear sister of Paddy, Willie, and the late Tommy, RIP.

Peggy’s remains are reposing at her late residence, 66 Mourne Park, Newtownstewart. Peggy will leave her late residence on Wednesday, 15th January at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetry.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers and entire family circle.