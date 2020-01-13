Storm Brendan set to hit Tyrone

STORM Brendan is already making his presence known as strong winds hit Tyrone this morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland today (Monday) from 10am to midnight, with the storm due early this afternoon.

The storm is expected to bring gusts of 65 to 75mph is expected on exposed coasts and hills.

Motorists across Tyrone have been warned that travel disruption is likely, with some trees falling and blocking roads.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said, “The UK and Ireland will turn increasingly windy on Monday, as Storm Brendan approaches, and there will also be some heavy rain.”

