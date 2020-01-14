MURDOCK, Geraldine – 13th January 2020, peacefully at home, 20 Orangefield Park Omagh. Beloved wife of George and dear mother of David, Allison and Amanda and grandmother of Ellen, Patrick and Shane.

Wake at home open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between to 2 pm and 7 pm. Cremation Service on Saturday, 18th January at 8.30 am at Roselawn.



No flowers please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Nurses or Cystic Fibrosis, c/o J R Pollock & Co, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-OHF.



Deeply regretted by all the family.