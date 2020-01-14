Teenager in court over taxi driver assault

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attacking a Strabane taxi driver.

Dylan McGrinder (18) of Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).

McGrinder is alleged to have attacked the driver, damaged the wing mirror and car wing and made off without paying the £5 taxi fare.

McGrinder spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges of criminal damage, making off without paying and unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm.

McGrinder was remanded in custody as no suitable bail address was provided to the court.

District Judge Mark McGarrity refused bail, but adjourned the application for relevant checks on a bail address to be carried out.

Judge McGarrity adjourned the case to Strabane Magistrates Court where McGrinder will appear via videolink on Thursday.